Major Title Change Expected At WWE Extreme Rules

Warning to all Dean Ambrose fans: You may want to stop reading this column right about here. The Lunatic Fringe will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at Extreme Rules this Sunday with the stipulation of Ambrose losing the title should he get disqualified.

If the odd stipulation wasn’t enough of a giveaway on it’s own, the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter is claiming that Ambrose will likely get DQd and lose the championship thanks to the interference of Elias Samson.

The Miz and Ambrose competed for the Intercontinental Championship back on the May 15, 2017, edition of Monday Night Raw. Ambrose would get disqualified after hitting The Miz below the belt which led to a rematch and a DQ stipulation being made for Extreme Rules.

Meltzer’s report will come as no surprise to anyone who read my 5 Things We Learned On RAW column (thanks Mom) from earlier in the week.

In it, I stated that before Samson’s latest match, he sang another grunge hobo song which discussed paying back Miz for his gesture and something about “eye for an eye”.

An obvious finish to the match would have Maryse “attacking” The Miz to immediately get Ambrose DQ’d. Because that would be such an obvious way to go, we’re guessing Maryse could be banned from ringside early on to give the illusion that Miz will have to figure out a way to end on his own.

Considering Ambrose doesn’t have a long history of getting DQd to retain his Championship (this is usually a heel tactic), we have to assume the entire reasoning for the stipulation was to give The Drifter a chance to get involved.

Extreme Rules will take place this Sunday, June 4, 2017, beginning at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.

