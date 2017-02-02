Major Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s WWE Status

Many WWE fans had their hopes dashed when former Universal Champion, Finn Balor, didn’t make a surprise entry into the 2017 Royal Rumble. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the major reason Balor has yet to make his return is because was evaluated by doctors over the past week and was not cleared to return to the ring. The first-ever WWE Universal Champion has been out of action with a shoulder injury since SummerSlam 2016.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that it’s possible Balor was never even considered for the Rumble because his target return has always been late February or early March. Balor has always stated that his target return date was WrestleMania 33 but noted that he could be able to come back sooner.

With that said, Balor is expected to appear at WrestleMania 33 in some form. Over the weekend, the Demon King posted a photo of himself noting all the injuries he suffered from the Seth Rollins powerbomb at Summerslam.

With Seth Rollins now out for at least two months, the babyface side of RAW’s is definitely in need of Finn Balor’s return.

