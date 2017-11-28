Kurt Angle’s Comments About Jason Jordan Could Start a Riot

We all understand that fathers are proud of their sons. However there is a line, and Kurt Angle may have crossed it.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling State, Kurt Angle was asked to expand on his son’s, Jason Jordan, development as a WWE Superstar. The Olympic Gold Medalist didn’t flinch at tossing some high praise in Jordan’s direction.

“Whether you like his character or not, you can’t deny that he is right now one of the top three best wrestlers in the company. (jeers) Watch him perform, watch him perform. He’s up there with AJ Styles,” he said.

Woah. Jason Jordan is certainly talented, but as good as AJ Styles? Those are the kind of statement that could set the world ablaze. Or at least the wrestling Twitter world. Nonetheless, Angle would go on to explain his reasoning.

“He has a different style, but you will see Jason Jordan as world champion eventually. I know that people can’t stand him right now and I’m not sure if it’s because he’s my son, but his performance in the ring, it doesn’t get much better than that,” claimed Angle.

We can’t be mad at Angle for thinking his son is good, but this type of dogma could lead to some ugly nepotism in WWE storylines. Frankly, we can’t wait.

This Angle/Jordan storyline has certainly been remarkable as WWE took quite the creative risk in introducing such a ridiculous narrative. However, it seems like fans have embraced the concept leaving WWE with plenty of options moving forward. Ironically, when the idea was originally pitched to Angle, he genuinely believed that Vince McMahon was trolling him.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. (laughs) You know this was a big prank that Vince had. I looked at him like you’re serious? When did I get her pregnant, in college? And she was black? The joke is on me but honestly, I’m not going to lie to you, I really hope that this storyline turns into a match with Jason,” he said.

A blood feud between father and son may be in the cards. Jordan is in the midst of a methodical heel turn that should culminate in a few weeks. At this moment Jordan vs. Angle seems like a logical WrestleMania match, but we’ll just have to keep watching.