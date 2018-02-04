Kurt Angle Hints at Return Just in Time for WrestleMania 34

It’s been a few months since we’ve seen Kurt Angle actively compete in a WWE ring, but the WWE Hall of Famer is hinting at another comeback just as the company prepares for WrestleMania 34 in April.

Angle posted a photo of himself in the ring from his days in ECW, the last WWE brand he’d be on before leaving the company in 2006.

“Kurt Angle ‘Wrestling Machine Mode’ was my favorite character in WWE,” Angle wrote in the caption He wasn’t very funny but he could take out anybody in an instant. Will the “wrestling machine” make a return? Stay tuned…. [it’s true].”

Angle worked for TNA/Impact Wrestling from 2006-16, making his return to WWE in April 2017 on the night after WrestleMania 33 to begin his tenure as the general manager of Monday Night Raw. He spent the next few months only doing backstage sketches and promos to set up matches, but was part of his first storyline when it was revealed in July that Jason Jordan was his illegitimate son.

He finally made his WWE in-ring return after 11 years on Oct. 20, when he stepped in as Roman Reigns’ replacement to help The Shield (Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins) take on The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Kane and Braun Strowman in a 5-on-3 Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at TLC.

Angle then served as the Raw team captain for the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November. Triple H betrayed Angle during the match by hitting him with a Pedigree, allowing Shane McMahon to eliminate him from the match. However aside from a stare down the following night there hasn’t been any follow-up to that event.

Wrestling Observer scribe Dave Meltzer released a tentative 10-match card for April’s WrestleMania, and Angle was nowhere on the list.

However there are a few spots he could be slotted into. Ronda Rousey is rumored to be facing Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag match, and with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson potentially unable to make the show, Angle could be a perfect addition. There’s also the matter of Jordan, who is expected to turn on his tag partner Rollins and start a feud that culminates at Mania, but that could be scrapped if Jordan is not back to 100 percent healthy by that point.