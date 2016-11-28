Kurt Angle Thinks AJ Styles Is More Athletic than HBK, Talks WWE Comeback

Shawn Michaels’ combination of power, agility, and grace cemented his position as one of the all-time greats years ago. He is considered by many, if not most, to be the most gifted athlete ever to step inside the squared circle. However, former WWE Heavyweight Champion, Kurt Angle, revealed in a recent interview with Title Match Wrestling that he thinks there is a current superstar who is even more dynamic in-ring than the Heartbreak Kid. That superstar is the current WWE Heavyweight Champ, AJ Styles.

“AJ consistently has 4-star matches at the very least. 5-star most of the time. But it’s the fact that you can get in the ring with him and not break a sweat. What makes him the greatest wrestler in the world today is the fact that he can do all the stuff that he does, and all I have to do is catch him…He has the athletic ability that I’ve never been in the ring with. I would compare him to Shawn Michaels, but AJ might have been even more athletic than Shawn. So AJ is a special wrestler. One of a kind. And anybody that wrestles him will tell you that.”

Angle went on to say that if he were to return to the WWE ring, he would choose Seth Freaking Rollins as his dream opponent.

“I wanted Daniel Bryan. Unfortunately I don’t think he’s able to go anymore. But I’d say right now on that roster Seth Rollins is the guy. I watch how he is, what he does, his style, his ability in the ring. Right now he’s one of the best in the world…There are other wrestlers I’d like to wrestle like Rusev and Cesaro, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, but right now I think that Seth Rollins has the bull’s eye on his chest.”

So what is Angle driving at here? Is there a potential WWE comeback for the former Olympian, or is this just idle talk?

“For me to go back it’d have to be the right match, the right program, and also you have to have interest from Triple H and Vince McMahon. I spoke with them a few months ago, they do have interest. They just don’t know what they want to do, and they don’t know when.”

WWE fans are an unpredictable bunch, but if the enthusiasm that has been shown for the comeback of Goldberg is any indication, a return from Angle could be a huge boom for the WWE.

What do you think? Would you like to see Kurt Angle back in a WWE ring? Who would you like to seem his wrestle? Let us know in the comments below.