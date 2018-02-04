WWE Fans Pick Kurt Angle’s First Opponent for His Rumored Return

On Saturday WWE Hall of Famer and current Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle hinted that he might be stepping back into a WWE ring in the near future.

“Kurt Angle ‘Wrestling Machine Mode’ was my favorite character in WWE,” Angle wrote in the caption of a photo of him in WWE back in 2006. “He wasn’t very funny but he could take out anybody in an instant. Will the “wrestling machine” make a return? Stay tuned…. #itstrue.”

Based on fan reaction, the WWE Universe already has a few ideas as to who Angle should take on first.

One of the most popular ideas fans responded with was a match against WWE COO Triple H. The two veterans have plenty of history from their days on the full-time roster, but more recently they came to blows when Hunter betrayed Angle during the Survivor Series main event, hitting him with a Pedigree and allowing Shane McMahon to eliminate him from the match. And even though the two caem face to face the night after on Monday Night Raw, they never settled matters in the ring.

“Angle v Triple H wrestlemania please,” hasrul_isham18 commented.

“We Need That Kurt Angle Back To Kick Triple H’s A—!” kyokushinjohn wrote.

Another potential opponent mentioned was none of than the current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. The two had a long, memorable feud in the early 2000s. Lesnar won the Royal Rumble back in 2003 and defeated Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIX, Angle then won it back in July 2003 by beating Lesnar and Big Show in a triple threat match only for Lesnar to reclaim the title in September of the same year by defeating Angle in a 60-minute Ironman match on and episode of SmackDown!. That match is still considered by many to be one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE’s blue brand.

“Angle vs Lesnar needs to happen again,” mikeg976 commented.

“For the love of god please return in ring,” @shararalamer_sa wrote.

Whether WWE goes with either opponent in the near future still remains to be seen.