What Are The Odds We See Kurt Angle Wrestle Jason Jordan?

Ever since Kurt Angle was revealed to be Jason Jordan‘s “father” during a May edition of Monday Night RAW, fans have wondered if the pair will eventually face-off down the line.

According to Angle, there are some twists and turns ahead for this WWE storyline. In a recent interview, Angle noted that the pair really haven’t gotten anywhere close to where this angle (no pun intended) is heading. He also spoke about the potential he sees in Jordan.

“I think Jason has a lot of potential. I think he’s going to be one of the more popular superstars down the road. He has a little bit of work to do, he’s a little bit shy, but as far as far as his athleticism, he’s one of the best we’ve got here. And I think this storyline is going to help him. Now, we haven’t really gritted down and gotten into the storyline, yet, but it’s going to happen eventually,” Angle said.

In regards to a potential match with WWE again, Angle teased the possibility but admitted it’s nowhere close to happening.

“We’ve talked about it, but I haven’t taken the physical yet. Really? I don’t know, I don’t know when, or if, I’m going to. My guess is, I will, but I’m going to sit, and wait, and be patient, and see how it all plays out.”

One would speculate that an Angle vs. Jordan bout is the ultimate conclusion to this storyline. With Angle having a real-life family, the story of Jordan being his illegitimate son can’t go on forever. What better way to blow off the story than having Angle or Jordan announce the entire thing was a scam to play the other person, leading to a match?

With Angle a living legend and Hall of Famer, we would have to guess that Jordan would be the one who would be swerving Angle in this story. It’d turn him into an interesting heel right away, and a match with former WWE Champion Kurt Angle would do wonders for his career. And you just know that Angle would love to showcase his abilities with another former star amateur wrestler.

For now, though, it looks like we’ll have to wait. That’s okay. We’ve got money on an eventual return to the ring for the former Gold medalist. Oh it’s true.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription]