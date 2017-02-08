Kurt Angle Comments On His WWE Wrestling Future

Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true. Kurt Angle is finally responding to all the “one more match” rumors. The headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame spoke with Busted Open Radio today about his wrestling future and gave a definitive answer.

“I’m not done. Whether I do something with WWE or not, I’m not done wrestling. I will be soon, I just don’t feel like I got the proper goodbye yet. Hopefully it will come down the road soon. … I’m not at liberty to talk about it but I can seriously be honest right now and say that Triple H and I did not have a discussion about wrestling after WrestleMania yet. But do I think it will happen? Yes. Do I know for sure? No.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since being brought back into the fold, Angle has said in numerous interviews that if he were to wrestle again he would like to face Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar or AJ Styles. We say yes, to all of those.

The question now is when would be the best time to bring Angle back to the ring. It seems clear that it will be after Wrestlemania. WWE could be waiting for stars like Goldberg, Cena and Undertaker to take some more time off before using Angle to spike the ratings.

Would you like to see Angle brought back for one match or on a semi-full time basis?

