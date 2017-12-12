Kurt Angle Teases ‘Captain America’ Gear for Next WWE Match

While actor Chris Evans is technically Captain America, he could be usurped by WWE‘s Kurt Angle‘s Olympic Gold Medal and 5 WWE Championships.

Angle recently posted an image to his Instagram in Captain America inspired ring gear. The WWE Hall of Famer is no stranger to patriotic threads, but cosplaying Captain America take things to a new level of awesome.

Photo shoot today, sporting my new “Capt America” gear, and my @grappzofficial gloves. #AllAmerican #itstrue A post shared by Kurt Angle (@therealkurtangle) on Dec 11, 2017 at 1:28pm PST

Considering Angle is actually an active WWE Superstar, we could see him compete in this exact suit, provided Marvel’s legal team doesn’t bury him first, of course.

The 49-year old returned to WWE action this past October for the first time in 10 years. While it was expected he’d wrestle again, his appearance was under emergency circumstances as a viral outbreak wiped out chunks of WWE’s roster. However, his sudden injection into the WWE ring was hardly a one-off as it appears that Angle will wrestle several times in 2018, hopefully as Captain America.