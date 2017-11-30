Is Braun Strowman on Track to Become WWE’s next Undertaker?

In a blink of an eye, Braun Strowan went from being one of Adam Rose’s “Rosebuds” to fight Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. However, according to Kurt Angle, the rise of Braun Strowman is just beginning.

In an interview with The Wrestling Estate, Angle didn’t just provide the Monster Among Men but compared him to arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time, The Undertaker.

“Braun is one of a kind. I actually told Braun this last week. If he stays healthy, he can be up there eventually, in years’ time, with Undertaker as one of the best big men in the business. You have to remember that this guy wasn’t an athlete-athlete. He was a Strongman competitor. It’s hard to believe that he’s as athletic and has the psychology like I’ve never seen a big man have since Undertaker. I give him a lot of credit for being able to pick up the business so quickly,” said Angle.

At 34-years old, Strowman has plenty of time to grow. 2017 has been his first full year as a singles competitor it’s seen him lock up with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and even turn face.

The Monster Among Men is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980’s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate. Yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn.

This is the essence of Braun Strowman. When he’s on RAW, we have to tune in because it’s likely that he can produce something we’ve never seen before — like tipping over an ambulance. Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. The man is a spectacle.

Currently, Strowman is embroiled in a feud with Kane that dates back to October’s TLC. Since he and the Big Red Machine have taken turns crushing each other’s larynx and are rumored to have their blow-off match at the Royal Rumble.