Kevin Owens Provides Update on Family Emergency

Over the weekend, Kevin Owens left WWE‘s South American tour on sudden notice. Before rumors could begin to swirl, Owens broke the news himself that the situation was personal.

While the circumstances are still a mystery it appears that the family emergency has mended itself. Both Owens and his wife turned to social media to thank fans for their support and to assuage any worrying we did on their behalf.

The outpouring of support from friends, family, fans and peers these past few days has been overwhelming.

Thank you all.

We appreciate it. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2017

Thank you all for the kind messages asking if everything was alright. It was one of the toughest weeks of our lives but we are ok now. This guy travelled half way around the world to get back to us and I don’t know what I would have done without him. Best husband and dad we could ever ask for ❤ A post shared by Karina Leila (@karinaleilasteen) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

One would expect that Owens will rejoin the roster on Tuesday night in Milwaukee for the SmackDown tapings. Though his presence on the current tour of South America isn’t critical for television or the product in general, WWE almost certainly would want him to come back for one night to continue his story with Sami Zayn on Tuesday night.

Further, WWE announced last week at the end of SmackDown that Shane McMahon will be returning this week to address Zayn and Owens. This will be McMahon’s first appearance since losing to Owens at Hell In A Cell, which was assisted by Zayn’s surprise turn to help his former foe.

With WWE showing heavy commitment to Survivor Series, it would be odd to not see a man eventer like Kevin Owens. With things seeming to have calmed don o the home front, we can safely assume KO will be back on SmackDown tonight.