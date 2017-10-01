Kevin Owens Absolutely Destroys Shane McMahon on Twitter

Building up a storyline in 2017 is so much different than doing so 10 or 20 years ago. Ask Kevin Owens, the king of the social media burn.

As Shane McMahon and Owens continue to build up to their highly anticipated Hell In A Cell match next weekend, the action has spilled over onto Twitter. When a fan asked Owens about the last time McMahon fought in the Hell In A Cell, Owens (as he usually does) had the perfect response.

Yes. He jumped off of it like a dumbass and lost. https://t.co/rTFLMbwBeK — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 1, 2017

Truth bomb.

To be fair, the build to this match has been tremendous on television. It has easily been the highlight of SmackDown now for several weeks in a row, with Owens taking over the show and demonstrating why he is one of the best overall characters in the WWE. When you throw his social media snark into the mix, things just heated up.

So after Owens and McMahon (presumably) finish things up next weekend, where does KO go from here? You’d have to assume that their match isn’t a long term situation and more of a one-off, similar to the match Styles and McMahon had at WrestleMania (that Owens referenced above).

There have been rumors flying that Owens could be bound for RAW. That’s a bit surprising when you consider the SmackDown roster lacks high level heels such as Owens, though it certainly would give the SmackDown star much more of an audience every single week. RAW continues to beat SmackDown in the television ratings department, mostly due to the fact that wrestling fans are more conditioned to watch wrestling on Monday versus Tuesday.

However, there’s something even bigger at play here. Even though Owens’ work with Shane could (and should) be done after Hell In A Cell, reports state that a McMahon family member could come to avenge the family name after Owens destroys Shane. Who would that be?

None other than Triple H. Hence a possible move to the RAW brand. Now, Hunter could surely work SmackDown if he wanted to, but most of his interaction has been concentrated on RAW since the brand split.

So could we see Owens moving brands for the second time during the brand split? Time will tell though the odds seem to indicate this will happen as early as next week.