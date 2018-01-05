Update on WWE’s Plans for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Given their quest to chide Shane McMahon on a weekly basis, there may not be a pair of WWE Superstars having more fun the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. However, the newly formed partnership may already be approaching its end.

A report from Cagesideseats asserts than Zayn and Owens are destined to break up and likely starting, in one way or another, at the Royal Rumble. On the latest episode of SmackDown, General Manager Daniel Bryan booked Owens and Zayn against WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Rumble. This handicap match puts Styles at a huge disadvantage, but if KO and Sami are destined for a rift, then Styles’ task to retain his Championship will be little easier.

Until this news, it appeared that the mischevious Canadian duo would continue their feud with Shane McMahon all the way to a WrestleMania 34 match. However, if the report holds true, then we can expect Zayn vs. Owens at the New Orleans mega show.

The two friends have shown on multiple occasions that they are great rivals, having already put on several memorable matches in WWE. The opportunity to bring their chemistry to a WrestleMania stage is likely something they’ve been dreaming since their teenage years.

We know KO and Sami make for great enemies, but they are just as entertaining when on the same team. If the end of their partnership is approaching, then it will come as a bittersweet moment. Since October’s Hell in a Cell, there has been no one more entertaining the watch than Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

We’ll see what happens, but expect them to continue to get along for the next few weeks. But when the Rumble comes, they’ll likely get in each other’s way while trying to decide who will make the better WWE Champion. Sadly, it will undo them both, but at least that means AJ Styles will still be Champion and Owens and Zayn will get their own match at ‘Mania.