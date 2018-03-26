Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Crash WWE House Show

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn may not be WWE employees right now, but that didn’t stop them from storming the ring on Saturday night during a house show in Trenton, New Jersey.

WWE released video of the two jumping the barricade and running into the ring, chasing off a frightened Byron Saxton.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Grabbing a microphone, Zayn berated the crowd and SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan for “unjustly” firing them on Tuesday night’s show.

“Daniel Bryan, we loved you man,” Zayn said. “We loved you, we admired you just like all these idiots. But now we see you for what you are, a corporate sellout.”

“You know whose fault this is?” Owens asked.

He wasn’t able to finish his sentence as Shinsuke Nakamura’s music hit and the lights went out. Owens and Zayn quickly scurried their way out of the ring.

The two have been in an on-going feud with SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon for months, starting with Owens hitting Vince McMahon with a powerbomb back in September. Things picked up with Zayn shockingly turned heel by helping Owens win his match with McMahon at Hell in a Cell, and ever since the two have been trying to get Bryan on their side as they rally against the other authority figure on the show.

But Bryan, fresh off his announcement that he had been cleared to return to action, had no choice but to fire the two on Tuesday night after they viciously attacked McMahon last week. They responded by attacking Bryan who, after a valiant fight, was carried to the back on a stretcher after Owens hit him with a powerbomb off the apron.

The two have continued the storyline on social media, with Owens changing his Twitter profile back to his old name from the independent wrestling days, Kevin Steen.

While not announced, it’s heavily speculated that the two will face Bryan and McMahon in a tag team match at WrestleMania on April 8. If announced, this will be Bryan’s first match in nearly three years after he was forced to announce his retirement back in February 2016.

WrestleMania 34 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Other matches booked from the SmackDown Live inside include WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on Shinsuke Nakamura and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against the unbeaten Asuka.