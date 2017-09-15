WWE May Have Some Juicy Plans for Bobby Roode

WWE has been cautiously integrating Bobby Roode into SmackDown’s programming. While this may frustrate him some of his fanbase, the slow play of Roode may be an indicator that WWE has big plans for the 40-year old. The latest report from PWInsider reinforces just that.

In their report, PWInsider claims that WWE is planning to have Roode enter a program with Kevin Owens sometime after Hell in a Cell. At this moment, WWE is intent on using Roode as a babyface. However, before he meets Owens he’ll likely be disposing of Dolph Ziggler at Hell in a Cell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Owens/Roode has significant ramifications. Clearly, WWE is behind KO like never before as he enjoyed the rarest right of passage WWE offers: hurting Vince McMahon. After a Hell in a Cell Match with Shane, KO will be white hot. In essence, he’ll be a made man in WWE, so whoever he feuds with next will be one of the most enviable positions in all of WWE

Enter Bobby Roode. It’s been rumored that WWE sees him as “Top 5” type of talent and injecting him into a beef with Kevin Owens certainly puts him on track to become just that. If he is the hero to slay the sarcastic, malicious, dragon of Kevin Owens, Roode could become one of the most bankable stars in WWE.

The biggest question is when this all unfolds. It’s conceivable that Owens and Shane would continue their blood feud past Hell in a Cell and not Survivor Series. At this moment, it’s the only story WWE has brewing that could warrant a traditional Survivor Series match. While we may get the WWE vs. MMA match, Vince McMahon and Co. will want a men’s match for the pay-per-view. It would be too easy to put power, jobs, and futures on the line in a Survivor Series match with Shane and KO. That said, this dynamite feud with Roode may come after the November show.

It sounds like WWE will keep an eye on several options but the road ultimately leads to a star-making program between Owens and Roode.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!