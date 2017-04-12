Kevin Owens Has A New Home, New Look, And New Challengers

SmackDown Live’s Superstar Shake-Up began with their newest aquisition, United States Champion, Kevin Owens, declaring himself the new face of SmackDown and the new face of America.

Speaking of new face, Owens was sporting a new look on his face. Instead of the traditional beard, Owens was sporting a new Fred Flinstone stubble. KO then began to run down the Boston crowd and play the “Canada is better than you card” to keep the SmackDown audience from cheering him on.

Owens was then interrupted by Baron Corbin who wanted a shot at the United States Champoinship, a debuting Sami Zayn, and finally the man everyone assumed would be heading to Raw, AJ Styles.

With all four men jockeying for position, debating whose show it truly was, Smackdown GM, Daniel Bryan appeared to announce that Kevin Owens match with Chris Jericho at Payback still stands and the winner would remain on Smackdown while the loser would go to Raw.

Bryan then announced that Zayn, Corbin and Styles would battle in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship after the Payback pay per view.

