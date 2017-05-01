Kevin Nash Gives An Update On X-Pac’s Well-Being

Former WWE Superstar, Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac, has been found. The NWO and DX star gave fans a scare when he didn’t show up for a scheduled International Professional Wrestling show in the UK over the weekend. IPW:UK gave a statement which had social media up in arms about Waltman’s whereabouts.

Afterbuzz TV (where Waltman hosts his X-Pac12360 podcast) CEO, Kevin Undergaro, was the first to make contact with Waltman and updated social media on Pac being alive and well, yet dealing with some “issues”.

Naturally, everyone concerned for Waltman’s well-being looked to his long time best friends Scott Hall and Kevin Nash for an update. Along with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the NWO founders and Waltman were members of the legendary backstage faction, The Kliq.

Thankfully, Kevin Nash reported on Twitter this morning that X-Pac was doing great and there was “nothing to worry about.”

@TheRealXPac is great. Nothing to worry about. Love you Sean my brother. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) May 1, 2017

Was this was simply a case of much to do about nothing?

Sadly, wrestling fans can’t but brace for the worst when hearing that one of their favorite stars has gone missing – especially one who has been open about his battles with substance abuse in the past. Far too many former WWE stars have lost their lives at a young age for fans not to be concerned when a situation like this arrises.

The scare was particularly troubling for Waltman, because he recently underwent an amazing physical transformation and was said to be in the best shape of his life.

According to Undergaro, Waltman will be commenting on the issue when he feels ready. We wish the Attitude Era legend all the best and will take Kevin Nash‘s word in trusting that Pac is still doing great.

