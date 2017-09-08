Top New Japan Star Talks About Possibly Signing With WWE

Kazuchika Okada is one of the biggest wrestling stars in the world. The reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion for New Japan Pro Wrestling has been one of the best performers in the world for several years. But would he actual consider jumping ship to WWE?

Okada obviously wouldn’t be the first NJPW star to make a jump to the United States in recent years. Shinsuke Nakamura made the switch nearly two years ago now and has become one of the top stars in the company.

Okada recently sat down for an interview with the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast and had the following to say about a possible move to WWE.

“There’s really no telling what could happen. But just as much as I might feel the desire and the drive to be in a match against Jinder or something at that level at SummerSlam, just like Nakamura did, I might also want to jump into UFC. I might also want to go to Hollywood and try my luck there—maybe as the next James Bond. Also, I might desire to focus on the next challenge against Kenny or whoever here. So, to be honest with you, I simply don’t know.”

If he did make the move at some point, it wouldn’t be the first time Okada has worked at length in the United States. Early on his career, the “Rainmaker” had a run with TNA Wrestling from 2010 until 2011. That move was seen largely as disappointing as TNA (surprise, surprise) didn’t really know what to do with Okada. He also wasn’t quite the performer that he has become over the last few years with New Japan.

2017 has been quite the year for Okada. He started the year with an off the charts WrestleKingdom main event with Kenny Omega, followed that up with another match at June’s Dominion with Omega that went to a 60 minute draw, had great match after great match in the G1 tournament with many wrestlers, and finally ended the G1 tournament with another bout with Omega that was possibly the best of their series this year.

His great 2017 lead to Okada finishing as the number one wrestler in this year’s PWI 500. Regarding that honor, Okada said, “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of fans in America and overseas who are going to pick [the magazine] up and not know who this guy is. They’ll be surprised and wondering who I am. So I really do hope that they dig a little bit and check out New Japan and check out the roster. And if that happens, that would be something that I consider an honor. Then, maybe you guys might have a few more New Japan guys showing up in that list, toward the top 5 maybe.”