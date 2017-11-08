3 Reasons Why Kane is Back in WWE

There wasn’t a rumor, spoiler, leak, whisper, hint, or clue that indicated Kane would be appearing on RAW this week. Not only that, but the WWE legend also booked a huge part in Sunday’s TLC main event!

When the Big Red Machine crawled out of the ring to wreck Roman Reigns, most WWE fans were left speechless. However upon gaining the ability to express themselves, fans were just “meh” on Kane’s big return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kane was a name that had nearly slipped away from all WWE consciousness. Seeing that he’s running for Mayor of Knox County, TN, it just seemed unlikely that he would put his campaign on pause to deliver a couple choke slams.

Nonetheless, Kane is here. Now, the next question is “Why?”

To Get Pinned

Let’s be real here; at 50-years old, Kane isn’t going to be a showstopper. His addition to this huge match is to play a role, and it certainly won’t be a focal one.

Kane getting booked for TLC this Sunday is like any savvy veteran joining an NBA team. Sure, he’ll whip out a few of his old tricks, but the Big Red Machine is there to win nostalgia points. Even more, he’s there to take the final 1-2-3.

It certainly won’t be Braun Strowman, and it would be silly to be the Miz. While Cesaro nd Sheamus are certainly more pinnable than Miz and Strowman, Kane’s middle-aged body is at prime pinning condition.

That’s all assuming the Shield wins on Sunday, which isn’t as guaranteed as we may think.

To Avenge His Brother

While WWE won’t be discussing Kane’s pinability, they will be happy to talk about his character’s motives for stepping in the Shield Storyline.

From Kane’s perspective, Roman Reigns did a dirty thing. At WrestleMania, essentially The Undertaker’s cathedral, The Big Dog came in a desecrated all the Dead Man stands for by beating him in the middle of the ring.

To make matter’s worse, Reigns went on live television and gloated about his transcendental victory.

Now being a man of honor, Kane let the Undertaker handle this himself. However, Taker’s been all too quiet while Roman Reigns and even John Cena keep reminding the WWE Universe that The Phenom just doesn’t have it anymore.

Things have gotten so bad, that Kane needed to put his mayoral campaign on pause so he could set the record straight with Roman Reigns.

This is kayfabe. This is (mostly) what Michael Cole will be telling us during Sunday’s TLC match.

The Partner With His Brother

Now this one is a tiny reach, but the more we stew on it, the more likely it seems.

Undertaker has been rumored to have been preparing for a Survivor Series match for a couple months now. Originally it was thought that he’d be locking up with John Cena. Well, John Cena won’t be there.

But Undertaker very well could be.

So let’s say the Shield wins this 3 on 5 handicap match on Sunday. Then what? They agree that their work is the done and reserve the right to get back together whenever Roman Reigns needs cheers again?

No.

While this reunion is going to be short, they’ll get one more pay-per-view out of the Hounds of Justice. And considering that neither the Universal Championship more the WWE Championship will be defended at Survivor Seri4es, it looks like the main event is currently vacant.

After being thwarted this Sunday, Kane will decide he needs, even more, help and he will summon the Deadman himself. WWE will likely throw in Braun Strowman too, because, why not?

This way Taker comes back, proves to himself and WWE that he can, in fact, still work and the WWE can actually build a WrestleMania match around him.