Kane Makes a Shocking Return to Destroy Roman Reigns

Perhaps Kane needed to release the frustrations that come with running for mayor. Perhaps Kane needed to avenge his brother’s loss to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33. Perhaps WWE couldn’t find anyone else. Regardless, Kane is back.

Kane interrupted tonight’s Cage Match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to destroy the latter’s chances of winning. After a series of chokeslams and one tombstone, Reigns was pinned by Strowman. Even more, Strowman’s win officially added himself and Kane to TLC’s main event this Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yes, that is correct, Kane will be in the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match against the Shield in 6 days. He’s likely there to eat a pin, but hey, it’ll probably be a welcome break from the campaign trail.

More: WWE Reportedly Planning Another Huge Shield Heel Turn

The Shield will now 5 foes this Sunday at TLC. Even though the odds have been stacked high, we can still expect the Shield to leave as the victors.Kane’s inclusion is worthy of a thorough head-scratching. Why WWE felt the need to add another body to an already crowded match is still unknown, but The Big Red Machine will be there, maybe adorning a Glenn Jacobs For Mayor pin to boot.

Regardless of how RAW finished tonight, it was a huge show for the Shield. After 2 matches and several backstage segments, WWE spent the majority of RAW catering to the Hounds of Justice and their storyline. their commitment to the trio looks to have paid off as fans couldn’t get enough of their Shield medicine.

It’s worth noting that while the Shield as a whole is being met with elation, Roman Reigns is still hearing the boo birds. Unquestionably, is using this reunion to get The Big Dog back in the good graces of a fan, but WWE may have their work cut out for them yet. If tonight’s audience is any indicator, WWE still has plenty of refurbishing to do.

Up Next: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in Insult War

However, Rollins and Ambrose are hotter than ever as they had their best night since SummerSlam.

Sunday should be quite interesting as WWE is openly playing a psychological game with its fan.s The objective will be to get a fan to like Roman Reigns and how WWE does that may be more intriguing that than the 3 on 5 matches itself.