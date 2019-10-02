AEW Releases Hype Video Ahead of Dynamite’s Premiere

Wednesday night, All Elite Wrestling will head to TNT for the premiere of Dynamite. This is an event that has been long-anticipated by wrestling fans, and there is considerable pressure for the new organization to succeed. In recognition of this, AEW released a hype video that features many of the biggest stars.

In this clip released Wednesday morning, several prominent figures from AEW can be seen walking around and going about their day in a variety of settings. Cody Rhodes, the executive vice president, is roaming in a business suit while Britt Baker shows off her skills as a dentist.

The purpose of the video was to show how truly different AEW and its wrestlers are from the other professional organizations.

While Rhodes was busy with his professional work, Darby Allin and Scorpio Sky were shown taking a more relaxed approach to their days. Sky was busy surfing and enjoying a cold beverage while Allin was working on his different tricks with a skateboard.

This was critical for Allin, in particular, considering that he utilized a move at AEW All Out in which he jumped onto Joey Janela’s back with a skateboard in what was later dubbed as “Back Disaster” by Tony Hawk. To make this more effective, Allin put thumbtacks on the bottom of the deck.

While the professional wrestlers all featured in the hype video certainly played different roles, the point remained clear that this organization is set up to be different than the competition. Whether this is a good change is yet to be determined, but the TV product on Wednesday will be playing a large role.

To this end, both WarnerMedia, the parent company of TNT, and AEW have the goal of making AEW Dynamite into something that draws fans on a regular basis. This was made quite clear in a press release issued back in May, per ComicBook.com.

“WarnerMedia and AEW together will build this powerhouse sporting league from the ground up and will begin airing weekly matches later this year,” the press release said. “With this league, AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches that will make wrestling more accessible to a broad audience. WarnerMedia will utilize its position as a next-generation global media company to build this league into a global pro-wrestling franchise.”