Multiple AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19

It looks like AEW is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360, multiple AEW stars that were at the tapings on Sept. 9 have tested positive for COVID-19 in the two weeks since. It's not clear if the positive tests were conducted at the tapings or if the wrestlers got the testing done separately. Sapp and Alba also reported other wrestlers were showing symptoms but weren't sure if they tested positive.

There were numerous wrestlers who missed the Sept. 24 set of tapings. However, the only one that has been identified is Lance Archer who made the announcement himself. Archer said he believes he contracted the virus from a family member. This is the first known COVID-19 outbreak in AEW as their testing protocols have been consistent since the start of the pandemic.

"Over the last few months, AEW has by far had the most extensive COVID-19 protocols among any wrestling companies that chose to run during the pandemic," Alba wrote on Twitter. "The conditions of how or where the virus was transmitted is not entirely clear at this time. Hoping everyone affected is OK." In another Tweet, Alba talked about the talent that was kept off this week's AEW: Dynamite was not necessarily because of COVID.

"It's entirely plausible talent were kept off this week's show for precautionary reasons, and didn't necessarily test positive," Alba wrote. "But we can report there were multiple positive cases in the past couple of weeks involving talent who were present at tapings earlier this month." On Thursday morning Ben Carter, who was seen on this week's AEW Dark and Late Night Dynamite on Tuesday night confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

"After this Tuesday I was on an all time high... and to be honest. I still kinda am, Carter wrote on Twitter. The outpouring of support recently have been utterly mind blowing and I can't thank everyone enough. Carter went on to say: "I feel fine. I guess I don't really taste my food as much as I normally do but I feel fine. For now anyways." As for Archer, he was set to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on Wednesday night. Eddie Kingston took his place, but Moxley came away with the win.