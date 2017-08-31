Could Jon Jones’ Failed Drug Test Bring Him to WWE?

Any talk of Brock Lesnar leaving WWE for UFC bout with Jon Jones is officially dead. However, that doesn’t mean that the 2 fighters can’t meet in WWE’s squared circle.

Yesterday, TMZ Sports reported that Jones had been stripped of the UFC light heavyweight championship after testing positive for Turinabol — an anabolic steroid. Considering this is Jones’ second USADA-failed drug test, he could be banned from competing for 4 years.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017,” the UFC said in a statement.



Jones defeated Daniel Comier on July 29 at UFC 2014 and immediately called out Brock Lesnar after the fight.

“If you want to know what it feels like to get your ass kicked by someone who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon,” Jones said.

Lesnar immediately issued his own response to Jones’ challenge last night, warning the UFC champ, “Be careful what you wish for, young man.”

Well, thanks to both Jones and Lesnar’s suspensions, we now know that there will be know meeting in a UFC octagon. However, there’s word that Jones may be interested in coming to WWE.

In a recent blog post, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross hinted that the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion may be looking to join WWE in one way or another.

“Ironically, word on the street is that Jones is also interested in a WWE payday some day in the future which adds some irony to the Bones-Brock UFC scenario,” Ross said.

“Athletes are arguably smarter today than ever before and they realize that these massive paydays are not going to last forever plus the fact that no one ever has ‘enough money’ contrary to public sentiment from those who actually don’t have enough money,” Ross added.

With Lesnar and Jones likely being motivated by money, there’s really only two places they could fight and it be worth it — WWE and UFC. With UFC out, does that make WWE the only game in town? It’s certainly a possibility. Then again, the two fighters could create their own match, much like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, and craft their monster pay-day like that.

We don’t have access to the details and only have room to speculate, but this seems like it may be possible — WWE hosting a Jon Jones/Lesnar super fight. Regardless, Jones failed drug test has impacted Lesnar’ future with WWE. With an MMA blockbuster looking unlikely, Lesnar may just have to stick to the squared circle.