Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Cast for ‘Survivor’

Stop us if you have heard this one before: a former WWE star will be cast in a reality television show.

The difference this time is we aren’t talking about just any reality television show; we’re talking about the grand-daddy of all reality shows: Survivor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet via Inside Survivor, former WWE star John Morrison (aka Johnny Nitro) has been cast for Season 37 (yes, you read that right) of the popular reality show. The filming for the season reportedly recently wrapped up. The show is set to air this fall.

Morrison reportedly shot the series with the rest of the cast on Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands. They are typically very secretive on who is cast on Survivor, and Pro Wrestling Sheet reached out to some of Morrison’s friends about the story; they neither confirmed nor denied the report.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a former WWE star has been featured on the hit show. Ashley Massaro, who won WWE’s Diva Search competition in 2005 and was with the company until 2008, was a cast member in 2007.

Morrison has found quite a bit of success in the wrestling industry since leaving WWE. He has taken his talents to Lucha Underground, where he starred as Johnny Mundo, and Impact Wrestling, where he has starred as Johnny Impact, in recent years.

Morrison originally won the third incarnation of Tough Enough to earn a contract with WWE. At that point, he worked the company’s former developmental territory (Ohio Valley Wrestling) and was paired with Joey Mercury. They became a popular tag team known as MNM, as they duo was given Melina as a manager. Upon their arrival on WWE’s main roster, MNM became tag team champions.

Following the break-up of MNM, Morrison went on to win the ECW World Heavyweight Title, as well as once again becoming a tag team champion alongside current WWE star The Miz.