John Morrison Lists Opponents He Wants if He Returns to WWE

It’s been over six years since John Morrison was released by the WWE, and a lot has changed for the man formally known as the “Tuesday Night Delight.”

Since Morrison left he got married to fellow wrestler Taya Valkyrie, won a boatload of championships in Lucha Libre AAA and Lucha Underground, renamed himself Johnny Impact when he joined Impact Wrestling in August 2017 and picked up acting roles in shows like Shameless and GLOW while starring in action films like Boone: The Bounty Hunter.

The landscape of the WWE has changed as well, and in a recent interview Morrison gave a list of wrestlers he’d like to lock horns with (or even team up with) if he ever made his way back to Vince McMahon’s company.

“There’s a lot of cool match-ups that are waiting for me in the WWE. I’d love to teach Roman Reigns how to work. Just kidding. Seth Rollins. Unfinished business with The Miz. It’d be fun to get back in there and maybe do some Dirt Sheet episodes with him. Me, Miz, Ziggler and Zack Ryder would have a hell of a faction I think. I’ve never really had a long program with Cena. That’d be a fun one. I have a feeling that Daniel Bryan will be back when he gets cleared.”

Morrison famously teamed with The Miz from 2007-09, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships twice along with a pair of Slammys while hosting their WWE.com exclusive show The Dirt Sheet.

The two split in 2009 after Morrison was drafted to SmackDown, leading to a number of matches between the two with Morrison unsuccessfully challenging Miz for the WWE Championship multiple times.

Morrison ended his WWE run with three reigns as Intercontinental Champion, ECW World Champion and five tag titles reigns between his partnership with The Miz and Joey Mercury as MNM.

Morrison said in an interview back in May 2017 that the real reason he left WWE at the end of 2011 was because he kept pitching ideas to the company that would be shut down.

“That was one of the reasons I left (WWE),” Morrison said in an interview with X-Pac. “I was always having all these ideas… Like every week I’d pitch something like, ‘I want to have a tanning bed match with Sheamus, loser gets locked in a tanning bed.’ ‘No.’ I understand why that would be a no. I want to have a Porto Potty match with the Miz, to win you have to close someone in the Porto Potty and knock it over. I pitched these. I pitched all these ideas. It makes sense why you couldn’t do them… I pitched the tanning bed idea to Vince (McMahon) and he laughed at it. I don’t know if he even thought I was serious.”