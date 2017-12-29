Rumor Killer on John Cena’s WrestleMania 34 Opponent

Now that John Cena made his return for WrestleMania season, speculation on his opponent for the New Orleans show has already kicked into hyperdrive. While some of these rumors may prove to be valid, there’s already been a batch of Fake News that needs to be corrected.

On Thursday, a report from the Wrestling Observer surfaced claiming that Cena’s WrestleMania foe will be revealed at RAW’s 25th Anniversary show on January 22nd. That lead to a blitzkrieg of guessing which pinned The Undertaker as Cena’s next dancing partner. Things really took off after a promotional poster of Cena and Undertaker made rounds on the internet, appearing to spoil WWE‘s big secret.

However, this poster was created by a Reddit user in January of 2017. While there’s still plenty of room for this creation to be prophetic, at this moment, it’s nothing more than really cool fan art.

So for now, consider this a false alarm. But in a few week’s time, this may prove to be the wrestling example of Back to the Future’s hauntingly accurate prediction of the Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 World Series.

While the Undertaker makes sense for Cena at Mania, the 16-time champion is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Royal Rumble. While Las Vegas oddsmakers are reliant upon the same speculation as fans, Cena winning the Rumble isn’t that crazy about an idea.

Regardless, we have a lot of moving parts to settle between now and April and that should make for some compelling television. We’ll keep you posted on further developments between John Cena and his WrestleMania 34 opponent.