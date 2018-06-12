Undertaker Reportedly More Likely to Work SummerSlam Than John Cena

We may be living in a world where a 53-year old Undertaker wrestles more than John Cena in 2018.

According to CageSideSeats, the current belief within WWE is that The Deadman, not John Cena, is likely to compete at SummerSlam. Considering Cena’s relative youth, and outward commitment to WWE, this comes as quite the surprise.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Undertaker is already booked for a July 7 live event at Madison Square Garden, however, his opponent has not been confirmed. Cena, on the other hand, has shown no indication on when we may see him back in a WWE ring.

Considering we’re still a ways away from the August 19 Brooklyn event, take this rumor with the proverbial grain of salt. However, it is reasonable to expect Taker to compete. Earlier this year, a story surfaced asserting that the iconic Superstar could have up to five matches this year. As of this writing, he’s already had two.

The last time we laid eyes on the Deadman, he was rolling Rusev’s carcass into a Saudi Arabian casket at the Greatest Royal Rumble. The outing assuaged any concerns of Taker’s physical capabilities after his brief WrestleMania affair with Cena left room for speculation on that subject.

The obvious question is who will Taker meet at Barclays? Well, we can eliminate names like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, probably Seth Rollins, and apparently John Cena. And since Taker will be there to win a match, we can probably rule out Braun Strowman. But, outside of this highly speculative game of deduction, we have no answers. However, we’d like to selfishly toss AJ Style’s name into the discussion.

For Cena, the 16-time World Champion looks intent on building his Hollywood resume, rather than his already stuffed WWE credentials. However, Cena told ESPN that he still has plenty left give WWE.

“I’m far from done with the WWE. The WWE will always be my home, but in this current state of affairs right now with all this extra cool stuff that’s going on, it’s fun to try. It’s a great time to be able to take a chance and I’m so eternally grateful to the WWE and its audience for bringing me to this point. I realize I’d be nowhere without them and I never forget them. I promise as soon as I have any sort of downtime, like I had when I was at the Greatest Royal Rumble and the string of shows I did before WrestleMania, anytime free time I get will not be free, it will be spent at my home in the WWE,” he said.

“This is a very fortunate time for me because there are so many opportunities for me, which is fantastic, but on the other side of the coin there are so many gifted superstars in the WWE and it’s the best it has ever been. I don’t feel at all as if I’m short-changing the WWE Universe. I don’t feel like they’re dependent on me in any way. I think the program is riveting as it stands and there are so many gifted young performers that deserve a chance and have earned,” said Cena.