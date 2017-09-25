Why John Cena and The Undertaker Never Had a WrestleMania Match

In the 15 consecutive years at the top of WWE’s mountain, John Cena has done everything a WWE Superstar could hope to do. Except for one thing: fight The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

Seeing that both of the WWE icons shared ample time together in WWE, it is a little perplexing to think that it never happened. However, to Cena, there’s a perfectly good reason for this. On a recent appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Cena addressed the conundrum of never having faced the Deadman at WrestleMania.

“We have to do the best for WrestleMania, period,” Cena said. “That event is completely [essential to] the fiscal future of the company and every single year, there were plans to do the right thing for WrestleMania and that match was not in the plans. And that’s the best I can say. So many guys complain about not being in the last match, or a main event match, or with a certain partner. Man, if it was only work with people you’re comfortable with, I would’ve had another 10,000 matches with [Edge]. Like that’s the easy part. The difficult part as a professional is to take what they need you to do and make it creative,” Cena explained.

Cena’s reasoning is that while a match with Taker is certainly ideal, that’s not his job. For Cena, his purpose in WWE is to supply what they need to make money. Whether that’s beating Rusev or Shawn Michaels, Cena is a company man.

“In a perfect world, would I want to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania? That’s every pro wrestler’s dream! That’s any WWE Superstar’s dream, to work pretty much the maestro of WrestleMania at WrestleMania. That’s it! But if our company’s success depends on me doing something else, then my job is to do that something else.,” said Cena. “And I think the way all that went, I don’t have any regrets on the way any of that went. I think it was completely put together the right way. Would I have loved to do it? Yes! But I show up to work to do work.”

There’s still a tiny window that would allow Cena and Undertaker to have a legendary match but it would nearly have to be at 2018’s WrestleMania 34. There are not too many rumors on the matter and it appears that the two icons will miss each other.

