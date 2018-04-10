John Cena Makes Peculiar Appearance After WrestleMania Loss to The Undertaker

WrestleMania 34 was a rough night for John Cena. Not only did the Undertaker answer Cena’s WrestleMania challenge but he decimated the 16-time WWE Champion. But instead of an interview following his decisive loss, Cena decided to play a little piano.

In the somber, grainy footage Cena played his own rendition of The Animal’s “House of the Rising Sun.” We’re not sure what Cena is trying to tell us—maybe he’s just proud of the new song he learned. But given the color scheme and methodical tempo of the song, it kind of looks like John Cena is heartbroken.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Deadman made quick work of Cena, possibly in the shortest match of the of New Orleans mega show. However just laying eyes on Taker was enough to make every fan in the Superdome happy.

This buildup was based on ambiguity as John Cena went from hinting at an Undertaker match to demanding one. We always knew there would be at least a WrestleMania confrontation, but there was no confirmation we’d ever get a match.

Despite a memorable trolling campaign by Cena, The Deadman never showed up, not even in vague metaphor and we were left to our imaginations in the final days before WrestleMania.

However the Saturday before the April 8th mega show, The Undertaker was spotted in New Orleans. His spotting all but guaranteed his appearance and the only question left was how he’d show up in the Superdome.

WWE did their best to keep us on our toes, but when Cena was yanked from the stands an ran backstage, we knew the fix was in. But when Cena made his entrance an hour later, there was no sign of Taker. Instead, we got Elias, who after trolling the New Orleans crowd, was quickly disposed of by Cena.

Cena’s befuddlement continued as he trundled up the ramp, but just as it appeared The Deadman has chosen to stay dead, the lights went out. Moments later Taker’s hat and gloves from WrestleMania 33 showed up center stage.

Then came the gong.

Just minutes later, Taker had tombstoned and pinned Cena. He drifted back into the darkness, probably for the last time.