Watch: John Cena Combats The Rock’s Threat with Horrific Butt Imagery on Jimmy Kimmel Live

There’s no single way to defeat a bully. But for John Cena, his favorite tactic may be confusion.

Earlier this week, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and reminded John Cena that if he ever got out of line he’d “knock his teeth so far down his throat, that he’ll stick a toothbrush up his ass the brush them.”

This ominous threat simmered for 24-hours and when Cena joined Kimmel the following evening, he was made aware of Johnson’s seedy intentions. However, instead of turning the cheek, the 16-time WWE Champion elected to spread them.

The best thing you will see on the internet today is @JohnCena responding to @TheRock pic.twitter.com/pRZXSNkXtY — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 5, 2018

Despite Rocky’s antagonistic quote, he mostly had glowing things to say about Cena during his Kimmel appearance. Actually, The Rock went as far as calling Cena one of his “best friends.”

The WWE icons are certainly kindred spirits as they both have been Vince McMahon’s top cash cow while pursuing their own impact in Hollywood. By now, The Rock has established himself as one of the biggest names in all of film and Cena may be on a similar track.

All signs point to Cena dedicated a chunk of 2018 to bolstering his Hollywood resume. With Blockers already in theaters, Cena landed a spot in the new Dr. Doolittle flick as well as the lead role in Duke Nukem.

But before Cena can bounce for Hollywood, he still has one important WWE obligation: a WrestleMania match with The Undertaker.

However, despite weeks of trolling, The Deadman has yet to show his face.

According to Cagesideseats, Undertaker ignoring Cena’s challenge is being used to generate uncertainty that will translate into a juicy WrestleMania undercurrent. That, and John Cena vs. The Undertaker doesn’t need a promotional campaign because WWE feels that the April 8th show already has a tantalizing card.

They aren’t wrong, either. WrestleMania 34 features a slew of blockbuster names and may be the most anticipated show in recent WWE memory. With names like Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Triple H, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and possible appearances from The Rock and Connor McGregor, WrestleMania 34 could be one for the ages. And that all with Cena vs. Undertaker looming in the background.

We have to admire WWE’s bold choice to not do an ounce of marketing for the iconic match. Not only has the Undertaker not responded to Cena’s barbs, but this match is not even close to being confirmed—at least not on WWE television.

However, you can safely bank on John Cena vs. The Undertaker happening on April 8th. We just have no idea how it will actually happen!