Do You Want to Buy John Cena’s Car?

If you’ve been looking Verde Scandal Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, John Cena has great news for you.

For the modest price a $145,988, you can own not just any Verde Scandal Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4, but the same one that 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena, used to personally drive.

The one-of-a-kind machine is currently listed over at Lamborghini Palm Beach, he’s are the details:

“***ONLY 4,236 MILES FROM NEW!*** 79.3% Clutch Left!!***CUSTOM BUILT LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO 1 OF 1!*** VERDE SCANDAL EXTERIOR PAINT!** NERO PERSEUS/VERDE SCANDAL INTERIOR LEATHER! 6-SPEED E-GEAR MANUAL TRANSMISSION! POWER HEATED SEATS! STYLE AND BRANDING PACKAGE! TRANSPARENT ENGINE COVER! INTERIOR Q-CITURA RHOMBOID PATTERN UPHOLSTERY STITCHING! CORDELIA ALUMINUM WHEELS!”

Even though the car will cost you an extra mortgage payment a month (about $1,200) you’ll be able to say that you drive the same car as one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. Maybe he left a “Never Give Up” towel under the driver’s seat or even better, maybe one of Nikki Bella‘s impeccable strands of hair still rests on the passenger’s seat.

So if you’re bad with money and have a WWE fetish, this is your car. Even more, it’s for a good cause; Cena and Bella are planning a wedding, an extravagant one in all likelihood. Help out the young couple and get together with some of your friend’s and make an offer on this car!