Big Update on WWE’s Plans for John Cena

John Cena may never leave WWE, but he just bailed on Survivor Series.

Despite having multiple rumors surrounding his role at the November show and actually being advertised on WWE’s website, John Cena will not be at the pay-per-view. The 16-time WWE Champion was removed from all of the event’s ads.

However, Cena did add 4 new appearances to his docket. Interestingly enough, he’ll be working both RAW and SmackDown live events.

– Tue. Dec 26: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY (RAW)

– Wed. Dec 27: Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY (RAW)

– Fri. Dec 29: Times Union Center, Albany, NY (RAW)

– Sat. Dec 30: Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL (SmackDown)

Cena missing Survivor Series comes as a bit of a surprise after rumors attached him to a short feud with Bray Wyatt, which would have culminated at the Houston show. Today’s news marks a departure from a second whisper, one that had Cena facing The Undertaker. Clearly, neither of those things are happening.

Cena is set to film a Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee. At this moment, it will keep him out of WWE through all of October and November. His Hollywood obligations are likely the primary factor in him missing Survivor Series as it was believed the Transformers shot-callers were uncomfortable with Cena working at all in WWE while being obligated to their movie.

While Cena skipping Survivor Series is big news let’s not lose the fact that he’ll be working both RAW and SmackDown shows in December. As the only Free Agent in WWE, Cena looks to be flexing his omnipotence. By Cena working for both brands, it makes us guess that WWE currently doesn’t have him locked into any plans as of yet. We know Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. But what will John Cen be doing in New Orleans?

There’s been speculation that he’ll be the hero that knocks off WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. If Mahal retains at Hell in a Cell over Shinsuke Nakamura, then that’s a good indication that Cena/Mahal is in the cards.

We’ll see what happens, but Cena is likely done making WWE headlines for a few weeks.

