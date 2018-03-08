John Cena Reveals He Is ‘On Standby’ With Wedding to Nikki Bella

John Cena proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33 in 2017, and while the pair has been wedding planning for months, they haven’t yet revealed a date for their big day.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena revealed that he is on “standby” as far as a date goes.

“I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that,” he said. “And now I’m just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I’ll be there.”

The WWE superstar added that he’s going the extra mile for his big day, learning a dance to perform, as his bride-to-be recently competed on Dancing With the Stars.

“I am super excited and I’m going to have to learn a dance,” Cena shared. “I promised Nicole that I would spend the last half of April learning a dance. It’s not going to be any good, but I’m going to do the best I can… I’m going to put the time in because I want that moment to be special for her.”

Bella’s bachelorette party seemed to go off without a hitch, as she has been sharing photos from a trip to Paris with her squad, which she dubbed, “Painting the town Coco.” Coco, as Bella fans know, is one of the athlete’s nicknames.

Cena recently appeared on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb where he opened up about the current state of his relationship with Bella, which was hinted at in a trailer for the new season of Bella’s E! reality series, Total Bellas.

In the trailer, Bella can be heard asking, “So we really want to call this off?” with fans assuming they were discussing their wedding.

On Today, Cena said, “I think in relationships, you have highs and lows, and that was an extreme low.”

He continued, “You have two choices. You either jump ship and start a new relationship or move forward and try to work through it. We’re gonna move forward and try to work through it.”

When Gifford asked if the wedding was still on, Cena confirmed that it was.

“Like I said, I believe we both have some work to do, and we’re genuinely trying our best to work through it, so I’m very happy to say that it’s in a situation that we’re working through,” he said. “We haven’t yet jumped ship.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz