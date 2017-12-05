Watch: John Cena Gets Emotional Talking About He and Nikki Bella’s Engagement

The act of proposing marriage to another human being is just as celebratory as it is terrifying. But when John Cena did it in front of 75,000 people at WrestleMania 33, it was a risk of colossal proportions. However, it all worked so perfectly that Cena is still moved to tears when he sees the footage today.

Cena joined Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to promote his upcoming animated movie, Ferdinand. naturally, the conversation shifted to wrestling, then to him and Nikki Bella‘s high profile engagement. When they rolled the actual tape, Cena couldn’t stop his tear ducts from firing. When asked why the tears, Cena responded:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s the best moment of my life, and I couldn’t think of a better place to do it. The WWE has been my family for the past 15 years … we have such a strong connection to our audience. The crazy thing about that moment was that I was in a match, before that, and if you watch the match back, the audience hated me. But it’s such a show of respect that once the performance was over, they realize that this is a moment we are both going to remember for all of our lives,” he explained.

Although Cena was likely confident Nikki would say “Yes” he did have a reasonable concern that the Orlando audience may not have been too excited about the love-fest. As we all know, Cena is typically booed by at least half of every WWE audience, and WrestleMania 33 was no different. However, when it came time for the big moment, the live crowd traded their animosity for class and fully supported Cena and Nikki’s vulnerable moment.

So we can boo Cena all we like, but nobody will boo true love.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]