John Cena Reveals He’s Done as a Full-Time WWE Superstar

Although the writing has been on the wall for most of 2017, John Cena as a regularly appearing WWE Superstar looks to be a thing of the past.

The 16-time WWE Champion recently joined WrestleTalk to help promote his upcoming animated movie, Ferdinand. It didn’t take long for the conversation to shift towards Cena’s current status with Vince McMahon’s company and Cena spoke all to the candidly about his future with the company.

“I don’t ever want to rob the consumer and phone in a performance. I don’t feel at my age I can do a full WWE schedule. But I know that I can still contribute, and I will contribute in any way, shape, or form,” Cena said

There’s no room for misinterpretation here, John Cena will never return to his role as WWE’s perpetual hero. As he mentioned in the video above, being 40-years old demands a new perspective on one’s career, especially in the world of WWE.

However, don’t be too sad as it sounds like Cena will be making himself readily available for whatever WWE asks him to do. In fact, he’s already shown to have accepted this new pattern as he’s been a come and go Superstar for most of 2017. Realistically speaking, since SummerSlam, Cena has only been around for about 20% of WWE programming. The last time we saw him was in what turned out to be a cameo appearance for Team SmackDown during Survivor Series.

While this news may sound stirring to his most devout of fans, Cena is already scheduled to make his return to WWE on the Christmas Day edition of Monday Night Raw.

So, relax WWE Universe, John Cena will still be a regular face in WWE, but the days of 2010 Cena are long gone.