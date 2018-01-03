John Cena’s Dad Verbally Assassinates ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy

Aging fathers are some of the most opinionated people on the planet. Whether it’s politics or the quality of the Christmas dinner, old dads rarely hesitate in letting you know how they feel. And when it comes to “Woken” Matt Hardy in WWE, John Cena‘s father, has officially climbed atop his soapbox.

In an interview with Boston Wrestling Sports, John Cena Sr. spoke bluntly about Matt Hardy’s new character. And by bluntly, we mean he verbally bashed “Woken” Matt to death.

“Been there. Done that. Let’s move on,” Cena said. “It might start a little bit of a fire in WWE, I give it 30 days, 45 days, before it gets watered on, and the ‘Woken’ becomes broken.”

When WWE decided to uncorked “Woken” Matt Hardy it marked a stark abandonment of company precedent. Not only is Hardy re-booting intellectual property not created in WWE, but his character is a drastic deviation from anything else currently running on their programming. Cena Sr. thinks that this will contribute to highly forgettable run by Hardy.

“I think [WWE is] building that feud up. I feel so bad, because it’s just not the right time. It’s not the thing to do. The gimmick- here’s the thing, everybody wanted more frosting on the cake. Finally, Vince [McMahon], WWE, the writers go ‘Okay, we’re gonna give you more frosting on the cake,’ and what’s the first thing that happens when you first bite the cake? ‘Too [much] sweetness, too much frosting on the cake. I don’t like it!” he said.

Cena thinks that WWE may have given into fan’s wishes without considering a long-term plan for the Woken gimmick. To him, this is all corrected by Bray Wyatt demolishing Hardy in the feud, likely killing the gimmick entirely.

“I’d put Bray Wyatt over! He would break the ‘Woken,’ Cena said. “He’d break him in half, the worms would cover him and it’s over. Bury him out back next to Sister Abigail, it’s over, it’s done with. No, I’m sorry, that’s not even fair to Bray Wyatt.”

Cena Sr. does bring up some valid points, but it’s a little early to bury Matt Hardy so absolutely. The “Woken” character is doing just fine, and considering h has yet to even wrestler or have an entrance on television, there’s still plenty of potentials for the act to grow.

January will be a pivotal month for Hardy, but we here at Pop Culture are Woken Warriors and think he’ll prosper in 2018.

