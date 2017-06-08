John Cena Comments On ‘Burying’ Younger Talent

John Cena didn’t get to be a 16 time World Champion by not stepping over a few up and coming WWE Superstars. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Cena commented on his reputation for burying younger talent, and said that most just aren’t as motivated to work at an elite level once they move onto another feud.

“This is why I have the reputation of quote-unquote “burying younger talent,” because I will let them do whatever they want with me — and then after they get done, they’re not as motivated. So, it’s not that I sink their ship, it’s that they fail to operate at an elite level. And I’m on to the next person, [to] whom I say, “Hey man, bring your best punch and I’m gonna punch back” — and they don’t take that attitude beyond me.”

“I take that approach to everyone. The Miz story couldn’t be a better example of that, because when that story started … no one wanted to see that match. No one. I made it a point to have everyone work as hard as they could to change everyone’s mind. And now here you are, months after the fact, saying that was one of the most entertaining things done on television. That just goes to show you that it’s all just about how much you’re willing to invest and how strongly you believe in what you want to do.”

Cena also said that he welcomes his opponents to give everything they have when they come at him on the mic.

“If you look at my existence in WWE, I have never asked anyone and will never ask anyone to pull any punches. I believe that it’s a ‘Strong Survive’ environment, and accept nothing less. I think people forget my [history] in WWE sometimes and the fact that I truly had to earn every inch. There is this overwhelming perception that I am protected and coddled — that couldn’t be father from the truth.”

“Every single opponent that I have, if they don’t realize that I give them free range to throw their best punch — and just know that I’m going to punch back — I openly let that be known. I just think it’s something that goes vastly overlooked.”

“I just believe you bring your best to every story and you bring your best to every fight. And if my skills aren’t as good, then it’s time to step back. It’s just a matter of believing in myself and going out there and speaking from the heart. I believe that sometimes that’s something missing in some of the WWE storylines … being honest and brave enough to put everything out there on the table.”

“I’ve always done that, and I think the same could be said about multiple storylines with multiple Superstars … and it’s always with me.”

The Cenation leader will be returning from his WWE hiatus to bring the heat on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live. Lookout, Jinder Mahal.

