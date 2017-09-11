WWE Announces Huge Roman Reigns and John Cena Matches for Tonight’s RAW

It’s only September, but WWE is bursting with the Christmas spirit. Instead of mailing in the final RAWs before No Mercy, WWE is giving up pay-per-view level matches for free.

Tonight, for the first time ever, John Cena will step in the ring with Braun Strowman. All signs point to this main eventing the show, which gives Strowman the closing stage for the second straight week.

Even further, Roman Reigns will be in action tonight against Jason Jordan. This is some thoughtful booking as Reigns chastised Cena last week for taking so long to dispose of the rookie. Tonight, Reigns will have his turn.

WWE released the following statement on their website:

“One week after Braun Strowman sent Big Show through a steel cage wall, John Cena stands in the path of the rampaging Monster Among Men on Raw. What will happen when The Cenation Leader collides with one of the most destructive forces in WWE history? Speaking of destructive forces, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is set to make appear, and Roman Reigns is slated to battle the “gold-blooded” Jason Jordan.”

Also, the new number one contender, Enzo Amore will be a guest on Miz TV tonight. Amore finds himself enjoying a small surge of wrestling relevance as he’s scheduled to fight Neville for his Cruiserweight Championship at No Mercy.

WWE has been doing a lovely job as of late to make RAW feel like must watch television. Announcing big matches in the middle of the day lets outlets like ourselves hype it up and expand their reach. Kudos to the wrestling conglomerate for supply something for us to look forward to.

Speaking of things to get excited about, will we get another promo between John Cena and Roman Reigns? The two went at it again over the weekend on twitter and likely still have plenty to talk about. Their dueling segments have been a blast so far so let’s hope WWE gives them the opportunity to trade barbs once again.