John Cena Addresses ‘Speculation’ and ‘Rumors’

John Cena is trying to squash some irritating speculation as he ends his time as an active WWE wrestler.

Cena, 48, has vowed to end his time as an in-ring performer at the end of 2025, with the Peacemaker star currently in the midst of a farewell tour with WWE. The 17-time world champion will wrestle his final match on Dec. 13 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

However, as with all storylines in professional wrestling, fans have been speculating that there will be a twist and Cena will carry on. Many are hoping he’ll at least extend his farewell to the next WrestleMania, despite all Cena and WWE’s promotion to the contrary.

The Blockers star settled these rumors once and for all on X, crushing the hopes of all the WWE fans who can’t grasp the fact that he’s hanging up his jorts for good.

“Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation, Cena wrote. “I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 [and] look forward to seeing all of you one last time.”

John Cena (Credit: WWE / USA Network)

Unless Cena pulls a Shawn Michaels or Ric Flair and comes out of retirement for a big payday in a decade, the Dec. 13 event, which will be broadcast as an episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock, officially marks the end of Cena’s in-ring career.

No opponent has been set for the “Time is Now” rapper’s parting bout as of press time.