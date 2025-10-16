HBO Max’s No. 1 TV Show Is Unexpectedly Ending

The No. 1 HBO Max show is coming to an end.

On the heels of Peacemaker’s second season finale, DC Studios head James Gunn confirmed that’s the end of the line for the series.

“No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this [the ending of Season 2] will play out right now,” Gunn said via IGN during a press roundtable Q&A regarding a third season of the series. “So that doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to… never say never. But right now, no. This is about the future of the DCU.”

Photograph by Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Starring John Cena as the titular character, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker’s second season sees the vigilante discovering “an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

While there are no plans for a Season 3, Gunn revealed that Peacemaker will be taking on a bigger role in the DCU moving forward, following the end of Season 2. “He’s really important to me,” he said. “Peacemaker is an important character. And I said from the beginning when we took on this job, it’s about really propping up and maintaining and repositioning the big diamond properties that DC has, the Batmans and Wonder Womans and Supermans, and then creating diamond properties out of the smaller characters like Peacemaker.”

Photograph by Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Since the series finale sets up 2027’s Man of Tomorrow, it’s possible Peacemaker will make an appearance in the upcoming Superman film or before then. Peacemaker also starred Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo.

Gun wrote all eight episodes of the second season and directed three of them. He also serves as executive producer alongside Peter Safran and Cena. Peacemaker is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. It may be the end for the Peacemaker series, which is one of the most popular shows on HBO Max and has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes score, but at least it sounds like Peacemaker is not done yet. It’s only just a matter of time before he makes his return.