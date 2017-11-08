Last night, WWE served up another solid episode of SmackDown

The Blue Brand is such an easier show to digest. The 2-hour event is able to stay fresh with a rotation of talent and stories every week. Because it’s missing the gluttonous 3rd hour that RAW possesses, WWE and SmackDown are forced to leave out bankable talent each week. For this episode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and The Fashion Files all got the sit-in catering with Luke Harper.

The smaller show keeps WWE Superstars protected from overexposure – a wrestler’s mortal enemy. While it’s still clearly WWE’s B-Show, it’s nice as a consumer to have a show that feels different than RAW.

Given that its roster lacks the fire-power of its Monday night counterpart, SmackDown is forced to rely on story. This return to narrative is a fundamentally productive place for WWE and its Superstars.

WWE built upon several stories and character’s last night. Stakes were raised, choices were made, so were racial jokes (we’ll get to that), as SmackDown marches toward their first pay-per-view since SummerSlam.

So what did WWE try to teach us last night? Let’s break it down: Here are The 5 Things We Learned From SmackDown Last Night:

Did Kevin Owens Just Become “Saved?”

First off, Kevin Owens in a tie works. Even though the “Guy From Gold’s Gym” cutt-off shirt and basketball shorts wearing wrestler made him identifiable, it may be time for Owens to evolve.

In a tie, Owens looks more credible – not as a wrestler, but as a hateable person. This matters.

So last night while adorning his Men’s Warehouse costume, Owens did a wonderful job of looking delusional. He really thinks his head butt on Vince McMahon was agreeable behavior. He really thinks that Shane is wrong. Kevin Owens really thinks he is right. The best villains honestly believe they’re good guys, so when KO said with a straight face, that he’s going to heaven, we all fond out how twisted he actually is.

Charlotte and Natalya Will be Great

For those that don’t know, Charlotte and Natalya have already torn down the house once. A few years back, Natalya effectively made Charlotte by executing a wonderful match that saw The Queen win her first title in WWE.

Now, these 2 Superstars find themselves in a similar situation. However, it’s not Charlotte that needs to be crystallized on this occasion. It’s women’s wrestling.

While the story leading up to Hell in a Cell will likely be just OK, it’s the match that could catapult women’s wrestling into a new stratosphere. 2017 has been a wonderful year for the ladies of WWE, however, it lacks a seminal match where we as fans can look back and say: that was great.

Charlotte and Natalya may be our best chance to get the that moment.

Rusev is Good at His Job

Rusev is one of the most underrated personalities in WWE. His facial expressions are unmatched, as his comedic timing. Given his real sports background and natural ability for humor, Rusev is all too reminiscent of a young Kurt Angle.

That said, will he ever be more than a mid-card speed bump? All signs point to him losing this prospective feud with Randy Orton. This is yet another example of WWE pitting two Superstars against each other despite both of them desperately needing wins (same goes for Bray and Balor).

Rusev has potential to be great. Let’s hope WWE finds a way to harvest it.

SmackDown’s 3rd Tag Team

With the New Day and Usos, SmackDown already has a better tag team division than RAW. Even though Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose are fun, they don’t have anyone to fight that we care about. This matters.

However, the days of WWE being able to lean on The New Day and the Uso are rapidly approaching their end. Rumors have their match at Hell in Cell being a final chapter in their rivalry. That said, WWE will need to find a 3rd compelling tag team.

Right now the front-runners for that 3rd party are Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley.

Just a week ago it looked like they were destined to break up, but now they may be doubling down. Both men agreed to “do something” about their current slump.

Who knows what actions they’ll be taking but these two are compelling. Ryder has shown that he can make the WWE Universe care about him, and Mojo has a certain charisma that can at least keep fans interested.

Let’s hope they figure it out.

Jinder’s Racy Promo

While the world flocks to condemn Jinder Mahal and WWE for exploiting stereotypes on live television – let’s take a breath.

We must remember, WWE is a production. While the actors may look like NFL linebackers, they are actually closer to being Broadway cast members. Since they are playing a role, the same level of social decency should not be expected of them as your neighbor or co-worker. Mahal is playing a bad guy. And he’s doing it well.

The WWE Champion made multiple derogatory references to Japanese and Asian stereotypes. Mahal joked about Nakamura’s Japanese accent, his dog and dolphin diet, and his nickname “Mr. Miyagi.”

The contentious promo had the Oakland crowd in a frenzy. Mahal got booed, Na-ka-mu-ra chants were ignited, and for the first time ever a “That’s too far” chorus rang out amongst a WWE audience.

There is no question that Mahal said some highly ignorant things tonight.

But that, wrestling fans, was the point.