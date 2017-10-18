Jinder Mahal Lays Down Massive Survivor Series Challenge

Word came out last week that WWE was planning on a big Brock Lesnar vs. Jinder Mahal match at Survivor Series in Houston. It didn’t take long for the company to put the wheels in motion for this huge bout.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal cut a promo on this week’s SmackDown talking about his recent trip to India promoting WWE’s upcoming shows there this December. He talked about how he got more respect in India than anywhere else. This lead into Mahal mentioning his victories over Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The topic turned to Survivor Series, where Mahal declared he must become the most dominant force in WWE. To do this, he said he must defeat Brock Lesnar. And so the challenge has been made, Mahal challenged Lesnar to a match to prove he is the most dominant champion in WWE history. It was later revealed that Lesnar will address Mahal’s challenge on next week’s RAW.

AJ Styles’ music then interrupted Mahal. Styles is widely rumored to be the next serious challenger for Mahal following his non-title match with Brock at Survivor Series. Styles questioned Mahal’s comment that he has beat every worthy SmackDown contender (where he mentioned Orton and Nakamura earlier).

Mahal responded by saying that Styles heard him correctly, reiterating that there are no credible contenders left on SmackDown. He called Styles a loser. Styles responded by saying if he’s a loser, Mahal should have no problem giving him a title shot.

Mahal said that Styles is delusion, just like the fans, and told him to get to the back of the line. Styles then went after Jinder, but the Singh Brothers attempted to deflect his attack. Styles eventually got to Mahal anyway, giving him a Pele Kick, which the crowd loved. The Singhs then dragged Jinder away to safety as Styles basked in the fan’s cheers.

Following a commercial break, Mahal was in Daniel Bryan’s office wanting revenge. They revealed that next week on SmackDown, one of the Singh Brothers (Sunil) will challenge Styles to show him to have some respect for the Modern Day Maharajah.