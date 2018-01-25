Jimmy Fallon at Fault for Awkward RAW 25 Segment

If you thought certain parts of this week’s Monday Night Raw felt rushed and sloppy, you can blame Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show host, who announced he was going to be at the show after Triple H won the lip sync battle on his show last week, was supposed to be involved in multiple pre-taped segments involving various WWE legends during the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But according to Sports Illustrated, the show had to be rewritten roughly three hours before it went on the air when the creative team learned that Fallon would not be able to reach the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in time for the taping. One of the most obvious segments this affected involved the former WWE divas, who were only used to walk out onto the stage and wave to the crowd dispite WWE bringing in a boatload of former talent.

The show featured a simulcast from both the Brooklyn-based arena and the Manhattan Center, the home of the first episode of Monday Night Raw back in 1993. The show was widely panned by the fans for the lack of usage of the past and present stars they had backstage and the lack of action taking place at the Manhattan Center, which nearly caused a riot by the impatient fans who paid top dollar for a ticket.

Raw had to pull double duty as both the celebration of the show’s 25 years on the air as well as the lead-in to Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The major events of the night included “Stone Cold” Steve Austin returning to give Vince McMahon one more Stunner, The Miz winning back the Intercontinental Championship from Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt defeating “Woken” Matt Hardy in convincing fashion, D-Generation X giving The Club their sign of approval and Braun Strowman putting Brock Lesnar through a table to close out the show.