Jim Ross’ Next WWE Role Revealed

After a lengthy absence from the company, the legendary voice of Jim Ross returned to the WWE to call The Undertaker’s final match at WrestleMania 33. After the bout, it was revealed that JR had signed a two year deal to return to the company, but his role was not revealed.

Fans excited to hear good ol’ JR back on the mic can now look forward to a big event coming to the WWE Network this summer. On his latest blog, JR announced that he will be joining Ring of Honor legend, Nigel McGuinness, to commentate on the WWE’s follow up to last year’s UK Championship Tournament.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m excited to announce that I will join the talentedNigel McGuinness to broadcast the recently taped, WWE matches from Norwich, England and these bouts will air on the WWE Network soon. Happy for this opportunity to call bouts involving new wrestlers, for me, and a new broadcast partner which freshens up all facets of the process. Stay tuned as to when these specials will be broadcast on the WWE Network which is still the best value in the land for only $9.99 per month.

WWE has other bookings for me as well and we will announce them when they are completely finalized. So, “Business is Picking Up!” I am happy to say.”

It appears WWE is going all in on the UK division as it will now have the best Championship belt AND the best announce team.

The Hall of Famer’s WWE return came only weeks after he had tragically lost his wife in an accident earlier this year. Ross stated on his blog that being back “home” was helping his grieving process.

The WWE UK title has been featured a bit on NXT as of late and Pete Dunne will face champion, Tyle Bates at NXT TakeOver Chicago.

Don’t be surprised to see the belt and Jim Ross show up tonight on Raw in front of a raucous London crowd to promote the upcoming series.

MORE POP WWE:

RAW Superstar Injured At Live Event / Why Brock Lesnar’s Absence Is Best For Business / Rock Star Gets Slammed After Taking A Shot At Wrestling Twitter

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: