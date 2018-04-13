Jim Ross Reveals He Suffered a Fractured Verterbrae, Went Undiagnosed for Months

WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling commentary legend Jim Ross took to Twitter on Friday with a graphic image and some frightening news.

The photo showed Ross lifting up his shirt to reveal three massive bruises, one just above his left hip, one just under his left pectoral and one on his back. He explained on twitter that the injury took place back in September 2017, but he didn’t learn until he got an MRI on Tuesday that he had a fractured vertebrae.

This injury occurred in September ‘17 and I finally got around to getting a MRI Tuesday. Results: I’ve been diagnosed with a fractured vertebrae. Worry not about the mules, just load the damn wagon! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/RdRStRmGTu — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 13, 2018

He revealed shortly after that the injury was caused during an accident while he was on the sideline of the Oklahoma-Tulane football game

I was in the wrong place at the wrong time on the sideline in the @OU_Football vs @GreenWaveFB …and I was back on the sideline the next week!#OUDNA https://t.co/KUHyuQYDlP — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 13, 2018

This wasn’t the first time Ross was able to prove his toughness, as the former voice of Monday Night Raw has dealt with multiple episodes of Bell’s palsy through his career.

Ross left the WWE back in 2013 after first joining the company in 1993, but that hasn’t stopped him from making numerous appearances since then. Recently he returned to the commentary desk for the WrestleMania 33 main event between Roman Reigns and the Undertaker, worked alongside Lita to commentate the Mae Young Classic last summer, appeared alongside Jerry “The King” Lawler at the Manhattan Center for RAW 25 in January and commentated the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Sunday during the WrestleMania 34 pre-show.

Since 2015, Ross has also doubled as a English commentator for AXS TV’s broadcast of New Japan Pro Wrestling alongside retired MMA fighter Josh Barnett. The two worked the live broadcast of Strong Style Evolved in Long Island, California back in March.

Outside of wrestling, Ross has also worked as a commentator for boxing, mixed martial arts and as a writer for Fox Sports’ wrestling and college football coverage.