Jim Cornette Flashes His Genitals to Crowd

Detroit, Michigan likely shot fireworks when Jim Cornette left the city limits this weekend.

The former WWE manager, announcer, and creative official had quite the tumultuous time during his stay in Motor city. Not only did he get in an R-rated altercation with former WWE Superstar, Santino Marella but it sounds as if Cornette may have gotten lewd with a crowd.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Cornette flashed his penis during one of Bruce Prichard’s live shows at St. Andrews Hall in Detroit. The story goes that Cornette was using a cardboard version of Vince Russo’s head as a target for mimicked public urination, then things got real. Cornette actually pulled down his pants and pull out his dong.

In terms of public relations, this is obviously not a good thing for Cornette. Outside of inducting the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express at this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Cornette is unaffiliated with WWE. However his name has been mentioned as a future inductee, but as you can see, Cornette has quite the contentious personality.

For now, it looks like the only repercussion is a few upset stomachs, but think twice about booking Cornette for your kid’s birthday parties.

Be careful where you flash your genitals, WWE Universe, because there’s always a camera lurking around.