WWE’s Jey Uso Arrested for DUI

SmackDown Tag Team Champion, Jey Uso, was arrested Sunday night in Hidalgo, Texas for DUI.

Slice Wrestling reports via Twitter that the 32-year old was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a WWE live event. He was held on $500 bond and released on the same day.

Neither Jey nor WWE have commented on the incident. At the moment the details are limited but we will update you as soon as we learn more.

At this moment, Jey and his brother Jimmy are scheduled for SmackDown live Tuesday evening. The Samoa twins are set to defend their SmackDwon Team Championships at January 28th’s Royal Rumble in a 2/3 Falls Match against Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

For the first time in a while, the Usos find their momentum coming to a halt. The twins had a monstrous 2017 that saw them climb to a new stratosphere as a tag team. Fueled by an excellent heel turn, Jimmy and Jey enjoyed a career renaissance that saw them win the SmackDown tag titles 3 times. Their long feud with The New Day not only is regarded as one of 2017’s best rivalries but may be solely responsible for rehabilitating WWE’s tag team division.

This story is developing…