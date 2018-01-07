Jerry Lawler Returns to the Ring at a Surprising Location

Memphis, Tennessee’s second most famous King made his return to action over the weekend.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler had a brief match during a Memphis Grizzlies NBA game on Friday night. His opponent? Surprisingly, former WWE Intercontinental champion and former TNA Wrestling owner Jeff Jarrett.

A (small) wrestling ring was constructed on what looks to be the second level of the Fedex Forum. The affair lasted about five minutes and was a special attraction promoted by the Grizzlies as being for their Grizzlyweight Championship. Jarrett ended up winning the match. You can view footage below.

@davemeltzerWON Jeff Jarrett is a few minutes away from making his in-ring return against @JerryLawler in Memphis. pic.twitter.com/AdkgIE07Fz — Kevin Cerrito (@cerrito) January 6, 2018

.@RealJeffJarrett just stole the Grizzlyweight Championship away from @JerryLawler! This can not stand! You’re lucky @brevinknight22 and @PetePranica have a game to call Double J! pic.twitter.com/SFoo3AMpzy — FOX Sports Grizzlies (@GrizzliesOnFSSE) January 6, 2018

It’s good to see Jarrett enjoying himself again. He has been recovering from addiction issues in recent months. Jarrett recently underwent therapy, which WWE paid for, and is attempting to again get involved in the wrestling business. Lawler, of course, is still employed by WWE and typically announces on the monthly PPV kickoff shows.