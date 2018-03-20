Jeff Hardy Returns as Brother Nero in ‘Ultimate Deletion’

After months away due to injury, Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE television on Monday night as part of Matt Hardy’s “Ultimate Deletion” on Monday Night Raw.

Late in his match with Bray Wyatt, Hardy distracted his opponent by having Senor Benjamin hide under the dilapidated boat Skaarsgard near the Lake of Reincarnation. Wyatt flipped the boat looking for Hardy, only to find Benjamin who tossed him an inflatable globe and started singing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

Hardy then popped up in the shot, singing along with Benjamin. he was noticeable in his old “Brother Nero” outfit from his days in Impact Wrestling as his eyes where whited out by colored contacts.

Hardy returned alongside Matt at WrestleMania 33, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships as surprise entrants into the championship ladder match that night. The two competed in the tag team division until Hardy suffered a torn rotator cuff in September that required surgery. According to a report released on Monday, he’s been back at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida training for return in the near future.

Reports that Hardy was involved in the “Ultimate Deletion” tapings down in Cameron, North Carolina were released last week. But there was speculation whether or not he would appear, as Hardy was busted with a DWI back on March 10 after taking out over 100 feet of guardrail and blowing more than triple the legal amount in a breathalyzer test.

The report of the arresting officer in Concord was released by WrestlingInc.com

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel,” Officer Kelemecz wrote. “The driver was arrested and charged with DWI.”

WWE released a statement the following day regarding Hardy’s status with the company.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

While Matt remained in character on Twitter and did not directly reference his brother’s legal troubles, his wife Reby Hardy did not hold back.

“Matt has busted his ass to get to this point. He & I have been fighting for this to happen for nearly a year. After the hard work & $50k+ in legal fees that *WE* paid, I’m gonna have to say NO. He is not ‘needed’. Jeff is clearly doing his own thing & it has nothing to do with us right now,” Reby wrote in the comment section of an Instagram post.