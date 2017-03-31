Jeff Hardy Reveals A Big Goal For His WWE Return

Former WWE and TNA superstar and current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion, Jeff Hardy recently spoke with SEScoops to promote his role in the movie, The Favorite, an inspirational true story currently in production.

Hardy admitted that he and Matt’s contract with Ring of Honor was a short term deal and discussed the possibility of not only returning to the WWE, but becoming the World Champion one more time.

“I would love to introduce the Broken Universe to WWE eventually. I think it would be huge. As far as character driven or just a fresh vibe in in the pro wrestling world, yeah I think eventually I’m sure I’m going to jump back into the solo dimension and I’d love to be the world champion again. In my career in WWE, if it works out, the whole Hall of Fame and all that stuff. It started there and I’d like to end there. For now, I’m just having a blast doing the indies and I love the Broken Universe stuff with Matt, I think it’s the best thing he’s ever done. It’s just hard to keep a straight face around him at times, but he can be serious and make sense in a weird way, it’s just so fun. I hope it lasts as long as it can.”

Hardy also admitted that he still keeps up with the WWE product on a regular basis and misses working in front of the WWE Universe.

“I just watched a little bit of RAW last night and saw Aries debut. I was very proud of him because we’ve had a lot of good matches back in the day and had a great feud. So I was glad to see that and i’m just now catching up with the whole Goldberg movement. He’s destroying everybody until Mania and that’s going to be something big between him and Brock. I tune in every now and then, but I’ve gotta be honest, I kind of miss those crowds. Hopefully I revisit them.”

Another interesting tidbit from the interview came when The Charismatic Enigma discussed if he thought he’d still be working for Impact Wrestling had Billy Corgan gained complete control of the company.

“Oh fore sure. If Billy was still the President and he owned the company, I’m pretty sure I’d still be there because I get along with Billy great. He is so open minded and he was out there when we filmed Delete or Decay and he was great. He had great ideas and he was out there all night until the sun came up. That said a lot to me so fore sure, if Billy owned the company I’m sure I’d still be under contract. I was excited, to continue to move forward, but oh well, it’s done now so I’m looking forward to future possibilities.”

According to many reports, the Hardy’s contract with Ring of Honor is expected to expire before WrestleMania, which would make a surprise return to the WWE at ‘Mania or the week after a very big possibility now that both sides have discussed a willingness to work together once again.

